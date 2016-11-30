Nov 30 Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Refers to article appearing in The Weekly Edge in the week of november 28 - december 4

* Uusual stock losses in felda iffco gida is currently recorded at 57 million rgt and not part of the 200 million rgt to 300 million rgt in statement

* rm200million to rm300million potential adjustments are related to management's plan to improve future income of fgv group Source text (bit.ly/2gwwv6o) Further company coverage: