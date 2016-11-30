BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
Nov 30 Cache Logistics Trust
* Cache logistics trust refinances loan facility
* Cache logistics - will be refinancing an existing s$97.0 million 3.5-year secured term loan and revolving credit facility into a new s$90 million 5-year unsecured term loan facility
* Cache logistics- upon completion, cache's weighted average debt maturity will be lengthened to 2.9 years & all-in cost of financing will be reduced from 3.62% p.a. To 3.48% p.a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
Jan 26 Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank