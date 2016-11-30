Nov 30 Hinduja Ventures Ltd

* Says approved disinvestment of 100,000 shares in IndusInd Media and Communications for total consideration of up to INR 46.6 million

* Says approved disinvestment of 17.5 million equity shares of INR 10 each held by co in Hinduja Energy (India)