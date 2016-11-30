Nov 30 Hemfosa :

* Issues bonds of 750 million Swedish crowns ($81.91 million)

* Bond generated strong investor interest and issue was oversubscribed

* Bonds have tenor of three years and floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR plus 2.8 pct, which corresponds to initial coupon of about 2.2 pct

* Intends to list the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm