UPDATE 2-Xiaomi exec Barra joins Facebook to lead virtual reality business
* To lead Facebook's virtual reality business, including Oculus (Updates to add picture)
Nov 30 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
* On Nov 29, co entered into a controlled equity offering sales agreement - SEC filing
* Under agreement,Co may offer,sell shares of common stock,$0.0001 par value / earnings per share,having aggregate offering price of up to $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To lead Facebook's virtual reality business, including Oculus (Updates to add picture)
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
JAKARTA, Jan 26 Mining giant Freeport McMoRan Inc said its Indonesian unit, facing $469 million in water taxes and penalties in Papua province dating back to 2011, will contest a ruling by a local tax court that rejected its lawsuit on the matter.