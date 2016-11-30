Nov 30 Altice NV :

* Intends to invest further in USA by building a next-generation fiber-to-home network capable of delivering broadband speeds of up to 10 Gbps across its footprint

* Company's five-year deployment schedule will begin in 2017, and company expects to reach its optimum footprint and most of its suddenlink footprint during that timeframe