UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd
* On 30 November 2016, Vitaco has received approval of Vitaco's shareholders
* Refers to announcements in relation to participation of SIIC Medical Science And Technology (Group) Limited in privatization of Vitaco Holdings
* Transaction is still subject to approval of Federal Court of Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources