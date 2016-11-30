Nov 30 Fitch:

* Fitch says revised its outlook for global pharma sector to stable from negative

* Good pace of new drug approvals is expected to continue during 2017, with a particular focus on biologic agents

* Change reflects anticipated good research and development productivity, manageable patent expiries and a declining degree of event risk

* Expect global pharma players to continue to have strong investment-grade credit profiles

* Expects focus on value in healthcare to increase as currently observed in intensifying debate around drug pricing

* Key near-term risks to global pharma sector outlook lie in more aggressive implementation of healthcare economics leading to greater political risks

* Expect sector's underlying long-term drivers to remain stable