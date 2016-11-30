Nov 30 China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd

* Clarify feng is not unreachable, but is currently assisting in certain investigations carried out by relevant authorities in mainland china

* Wishes to clarify based on knowledge of company, investigations are unrelated to group's businesses

* China harmony new energy- refers to media reports regarding loss of contact with feng changge, company's executive director, chairman

* China harmony new energy auto - clarify investments in intelligent electric vehicle projects by co have been independently operated by respective management teams