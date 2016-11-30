BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
Nov 30 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd
* Oi wah pawnshop credit- loan agreement a and loan agreement b were entered into between oi wah pl as lender and two customers and customer a, each as borrower(s)
* Oi wah pawnshop- oi wah pl agreed to grant loan a and loan b to 2 customers and customer a for a term of 1 month respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
Jan 26 Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank