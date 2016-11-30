Nov 30 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd

* Oi wah pawnshop credit- loan agreement a and loan agreement b were entered into between oi wah pl as lender and two customers and customer a, each as borrower(s)

* Oi wah pawnshop- oi wah pl agreed to grant loan a and loan b to 2 customers and customer a for a term of 1 month respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: