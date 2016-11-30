Nov 30 Acrossasia Ltd

* MMT has made consequential orders upon findings of market misconduct by co, Cheok and Ang which are contained in report of findings dated 29 nov 2016

* SFC alleged that co, Cheok and Ang delayed in issuing an announcement regarding institution of certain legal proceedings against co in indonesia

* Estimates that portion of government's & sfc's costs for which it is liable pursuant to costs order contained in mmt's report amounts to hk$1.45 billion

* MMT confirmed that breaches were caused by negligence on part of Albert Saychuan Cheok and Vicente Binalhay Ang

* Mmt has made order for regulatory fine of hk$600,000 against co

* Mmt has made order for regulatory fine of hk$600,000 against ang; regulatory fine of hk$800,000 against cheok