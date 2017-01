Nov 30 Helix Biopharma Corp

* Helix Biopharma Corp accelerates escalation of L-DOS47 dosing in the U.S. Phase I study

* Helix Biopharma - U.S. FDA has accepted accelerated escalation for L-DOS47 dosing in U.S. Phase I study up to 12g/kg in combination with pemetrexed/carboplatin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: