Nov 30 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd :

* Says co's Dutch unit and U.S. Unit expect to enter into an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of feb 1, 2013

* Axalta Coating Systems-amendment is expected to refinance and extend maturity of borrowers' existing $1,775 million and eur187 million term loans -sec filing

* Amendment is expected to lower interest rate applicable to term loans and amend certain provisions of credit agreement Source text (bit.ly/2fLeQq9) Further company coverage: