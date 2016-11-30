Nov 30 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :

* Says its management resolves to raise capital via the issue of 2.0 million series W shares at 1.0 zloty ($0.24) per share

* The shares will be issued via a private subscription without pre-emptive rights

