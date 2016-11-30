MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Nov 30 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
* Global Blood Therapeutics says European Commission has designated GBT440 as an orphan medicinal product for treatment of sickle cell disease
* Global Blood Therapeutics says EC acted on a positive recommendation from committee for orphan medicinal products of European medicines agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: