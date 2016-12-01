UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to remove extraneous word in name in headline and third bullet)
Nov 30 Pak Tak International Ltd
* Ko Kin Chung resigned as an executive director
* Wang Jian, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer
* Ko Kin Chung resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources