UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Telepizza Group SA :
* To enter Iran in March 2017 via franchise alliance with its partner Momenin Investment Group (MIG)
* Plans to open around 20 restaurants a year, sees investment of 100 million euros ($106.46 million) in ten years by the partner MIG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources