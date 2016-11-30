UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Sfakianakis SA :
* 9-month turnover 205.2 million euros ($218.15 million), up 16.7 percent versus year ago
* 9-month gross profit 53.7 million euros, up 12.3 percent versus year ago
* 9-month EBITDA 23.0 million euros versus 16.7 million euros year ago
* 9-month net loss 3.7 million euros versus loss 7.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2gFsG1P Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources