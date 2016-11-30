BRIEF-Ningbo Bird sees FY 2016 net profit down 45 pct to 65 pct
* Says it sees 2016 net profit down 45 percent to 65 percent, from a year ago, as result of cost increase
Nov 30 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA :
* Says Thrive Global is launching in partnership with Gruppo Espresso in Italy
* Thrive Global is a venture that offers science-based solutions to lower stress and burnout, and enhance well-being and productivity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it sees 2016 net profit down 45 percent to 65 percent, from a year ago, as result of cost increase
(Updates with comment from Dick Van Dyke) NEW YORK, Jan 25 Mary Tyler Moore was remembered as America's sweetheart, a comedy pioneer and for her glorious smile on Wednesday in tributes by fellow actors, friends and fans. Less than an hour after news broke of her death at the age of 80, the actress was the top trending item on Twitter. Following are some reactions from social media, statements, and television: DICK VAN DYKE, WHO PLAYED HER HUSBAND ON "THE DIC
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial production in December jumped more than expected from a year earlier on the back of a surge in electronics and pharmaceuticals output, data showed on Thursday.