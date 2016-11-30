BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
Nov 30 Fitch:
* Fitch says changed fundamental sector outlook for U.S. property/casualty insurance sector to negative from stable
* Says change in sector outlook reflects recent declines in profitability, anticipated further earnings deterioration in 2017
* Says it maintains stable rating outlook for both commercial & personal lines sectors of U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in 2017
* Expect catastrophe losses for P/C insurance industry sector from Hurricane Matthew to likely fall at low end of estimates to $2 billion-$8 billion range
* Says market conditions are likely to worsen Source text for Eikon:
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
