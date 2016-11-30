UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :
* Approves sale of its total 90.04 percent stake in Arivia unit for 20 million euros ($21.19 million)
* Says Arivia's buyer is a Greek company, funded by an international investment group - members of the Elgeka board to participate in its management
* Approves expansion of company's scope, to include potential opening in pharmaceutical industry
Source text: bit.ly/2fRdopd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources