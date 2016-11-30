Nov 30 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :

* Approves sale of its total 90.04 percent stake in Arivia unit for 20 million euros ($21.19 million)

* Says Arivia's buyer is a Greek company, funded by an international investment group - members of the Elgeka board to participate in its management

* Approves expansion of company's scope, to include potential opening in pharmaceutical industry

