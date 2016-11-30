Nov 30 Esprinet SpA :

* Completes acquisition of IT distribution activities, both hardware and software ('VAD' business), of Itway Group in Italy, Spain and Portugal

* Following transaction, VAD business of the company to represent FY 2016 "pro-forma" sales to over 480 million euros ($509.14 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)