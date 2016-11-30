Nov 30 Enerchina Holdings Ltd

* Underwriter and company entered into underwriting agreement

* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be not less than approximately hk$923.1 million and not more than approximately hk$941.5 million

* Subscription price is hk$0.265 per rights share

* Enerchina holdings - underwriter has agreed to fully underwrite not less than 3.60 billion rights shares and not more than 3.67 billion rights shares