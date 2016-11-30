Nov 30 Fitch:

* Fitch - Cheap oil, politics and slow reforms keep MENA outlook negative

* Expects brent crude oil prices to average USD45/bbl in 2017, broadly unchanged from USD44/bbl in 2016

* We expect overall growth in MENA region to slow to 2.2% in 2017, from 2.6% in 2016

* Fiscal balances of oil importers stand to benefit from low oil prices, but Egypt, Lebanon and Tunisia still face considerable fiscal challenges Source text for Eikon: