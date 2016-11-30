Nov 30 Fitch:
* Fitch - Cheap oil, politics and slow reforms keep MENA outlook negative
* Expects brent crude oil prices to average USD45/bbl in 2017, broadly unchanged from USD44/bbl in 2016
* We expect overall growth in MENA region to slow to 2.2% in 2017, from 2.6% in 2016
* Fiscal balances of oil importers stand to benefit from low oil prices, but Egypt, Lebanon and Tunisia still face considerable fiscal challenges Source text for Eikon:
UPDATE 1-CalSTRS to consider lowering expected return rate
Jan 25 The California State Teachers' Retirement System will consider lowering its expected return rate to 7.25 percent from 7.5 percent, based on economic factors and improvements to beneficiaries' life expectancies.
UPDATE 2-China's 2016 industrial profits rise most in 3 years on commodities recovery
* China industrial profits +8.5 pct 2016, +2.3 pct y/y in Dec