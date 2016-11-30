Nov 30 Balatacilar :

* Sells factory building in Izmir at 7.5 million lira ($2.18 million)

* Says to continue production in the same factory as tenant

* Rents factory at 875,000 lira per annum Source text for Eikon:,

($1 = 3.4332 liras)