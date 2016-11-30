BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
Nov 30 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA :
* Sent motion to Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) for consent for recognition of H1 2016 standalone net profit of 42.1 million zlotys ($10.03 million) as part of bank' Tier 1 capital
* Following this, bank's management board does not intend to recommend any dividend payment from 2016 net profit
* As at Sept. 30 the company's total capital ratio (TCR), on standalone basis, was 14.74 percent and common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.81 percent
* Recognition of H1 2016 net profit as part of the company's Tier 1 capital will improve capital adequacy ratios as at Sept. 30, 2016 to 14.82 pct and 11.89 pct, accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1983 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
Jan 26 Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank