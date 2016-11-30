UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 30 New Silkroutes Group Ltd
* Company will be entering into separate subscription agreements to place to subscribers
* Estimated net proceeds from placement will be approximately s$22.3 million
* Agreements to place to subscribers, in aggregate, up to 25.5 million new ordinary shares
* Issue price of s$0.97 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources