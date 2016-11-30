Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 26
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 30 Logan's Roadhouse Inc :
* Logan's Roadhouse emerges from bankruptcy
* Restructured its balance to reduce its debt from approximately $400 million to just over $100 million
* Co exited 34 underperforming restaurants, resulting in aggregate incremental EBITDA of $3.6 million
* Co renegotiated leases and contracts resulting in over $4 million in annual savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Jan 25 Investors sold U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace since equities leapt following the presidential election, Investment Company Institute data for the latest week showed on Wednesday. Stock funds based and invested in the United States posted withdrawals of $3.7 billion during the week that ended Jan. 18, according to the trade group. That is the largest outflow for the funds since the election-week period ended Nov. 9, when outflows approached $6.4 billion
Jan 25 Facebook Inc has hired Hugo Barra to lead all of its virtual reality efforts, including its Oculus team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.