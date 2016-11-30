Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 30 Quality And Reliability SA :
* Q3 2016 turnover at 1.1 million euros ($1.17 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Q3 2016 net profit at 0.06 million euros versus net loss of 0.19 million euros year ago
* Q3 2016 EBITDA at 0.29 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 0.10 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2g6OXlG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9431 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)