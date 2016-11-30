Nov 30 Fitch:

* Fitch says rating and sector outlooks for U.S. health insurers in 2017 are negative

* Expects more health insurer rating downgrades than upgrades over next 12-24 months

* Believes that repeal and replacement of Affordable Care Act (ACA) would be a longer-term credit positive for sector

* Significant near-term uncertainty for ACA around form of potential repeal and replacement exists