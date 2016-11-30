Nov 30 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA
* European Media Holding S.a.r.l.('EMH')and Jaroslaw Mikos
start sale of up to 7,793,229 shares representing not more than
27.18 percent of share capital of Wirtualna Polska Holding
* European Media Holding and Jaroslaw Mikos start sale of
shares of Wirtualna Polska Holding via accelerated bookbuilding
process (private offer)
* Members of the company's management board: Michal Branski,
Krzysztof Sierota and Jacek Swiderski (founders) with their
units (10X SA, Albemuth Inwestycje SA and Orfe SA) sign
investment agreement with European Media Holding
* Michal Branski, Krzysztof Sierota and Jacek Swiderski with
their units to indirectly buy the company's privileged series A
shares from EMH for 85.2 million zlotys
* The series A shares together with series A shares, that
the units of Michal Branski, Krzysztof Sierota and Jacek
Swiderski will receive under premium agreement implementation
(under agreement from Oct. 23, 2013), will constitute for 3.4
million series A shares
* The intention of the founders and the EMH is that after
the private offer and the implementation of the premium
agreement, EMH did not own any shares of the company
* Pekao Investment Banking SA, UniCredit Bank AG, London
branch and IPOPEMA Securities SA are global coordinators and
mBank SA is co-bookrunner
