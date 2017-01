Nov 30 Edisun Power Europe AG :

* Bond issue of Edisun Power strongly oversubscribed

* Board additionally decided to terminate bond 2008-2019 and to repay as of Jan. 31, 2017

* Debt ratio of Edisun Power Group remains roughly the same; annual interest costs reduced by more than 200,000 Swiss francs ($196,251.59) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0191 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)