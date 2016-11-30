Nov 30 Mersen SA :

* Announced the success of a 60 million euros ($63.50 million) Schuldschein private placement loan

* Transaction was targeting to increase the average maturity of the group's financing, which now stands at 4.5 years

* This financing was placed with European and Asian investors and was more than 150 pct over-subscribed