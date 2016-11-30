Nov 30 Valeo SA :

* Valeo announces its withdrawal from Phase 1 in order to better address concerns from the European Commission in the framework of its antitrust review

* After discussion with the European Commission, in agreement with Bain Capital, has decided to withdraw its merger notification to address the European Commission's concerns

* Intends to renotify the acquisition as soon as possible, in view of getting clearance of the acquisition of FTE and closing the transaction during the course of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gJa7aF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)