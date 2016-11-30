Nov 30 FTSE Russell:

* Convatec Group and Smurfit Kappa will be joining the FTSE 100 index

* Polymetal International and Travis Perkins will leave the UK's leading index and enter the FTSE 250 index

* Ferrexpo, Newriver Reit, Nostrum Oil & Gas will enter FTSE 250

* Countrywide, DFS Furniture, Laird, NCC Group will leave FTSE 250

* All changes from review will be implemented at the close of business Friday, Dec.16 2016 and take effect on Monday, Dec.19 2016 (Bengaluru Newsroom)