Nov 30 Kontron AG :

* Supervisory board and management board decide on restructuring program

* Among other things, the program provides for the reduction of some 300 jobs, primarily in the administrative sector

* Program is expected in next one year and a half to significantly improve earnings in higher double-digit million range and thus lead to restoring profitability of the company