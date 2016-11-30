BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Argentum Silver Corp :
* Argentum and Alcon settle patent dispute over pazeo
* Alcon has granted argentum a license to its U.S. patent covering Pazeo for a generic version of Pazeo
* Argentum Silver Corp says other details concerning settlement have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.