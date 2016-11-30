BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 International Speedway Corp
* International Speedway Corporation board of directors approve major redevelopment project at Phoenix Raceway
* Project is expected to commence in early 2017 and be complete in late 2018
* International Speedway says redevelopment project at PIR expected to cost about $178 million, including maintenance capital and before capitalized interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.