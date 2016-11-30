BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Csra Inc
* CSRA Inc says on November 30, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement to credit agreement, dated as of November 27, 2015 - SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, maturities of term loans and revolving facility under credit agreement extended by one year - SEC filing
* CSRA Inc says credit facilities, as amended provide reduction of $230 million in unpaid principal balance of term loan B facility to a total of $466.3 million
* CSRA Inc says credit facilities, as amended also provides increase in unpaid principal balance of tranche A2 facility by $234.4 million to a total of $1.63 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.