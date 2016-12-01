BRIEF-RTX initiates a new share buy-back programme with a value of up to DKK 30.0 mln
* Maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up to 2,150,000 Danish Krone
Dec 1 Gmm Grammy Pcl -
* Company entered into the agreement of sale and purchase of shares in One Enterprise
* Shareholding of the company in One Enterprise has decreased from 51 percent to 25.50 percent of the registered capital Source text (reut.rs/2gmGxt7) Further company coverage:
* Maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up to 2,150,000 Danish Krone
Jan 27 Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd :
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.