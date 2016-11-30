BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Roadside Development
* Co, North America Sekisui House announce purchase of Fannie Mae headquarters located at 3900 Wisconsin avenue in Washington
* Fannie Mae headquarters will relocate to 1100 15(th) street, nw in Washington, DC
* Roadside Development says acquisition includes a 228,000 square foot building and approximately 10 acres of land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.