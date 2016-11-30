BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
* Servicemaster announces two key executive promotions
* Marty Wick will assume a new role as chief operating officer of Terminix
* Replacing Wick as franchise services group president will be Mary Kay Wegner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.