* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Simmons First National Corp
* Simmons First National Corp says declared a regular $0.24 per share quarterly cash dividend payable Jan. 3, 2017
* Simmons First National Corp says new dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 4.3 percent, increase above dividend paid for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.