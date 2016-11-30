Nov 30 Bats Global Markets Inc

* Bats BZX options exchange is investigating system issues at the close in underlying symbol ranges IPAB-IWLZZ and WFM-XLPAZ

* Bats BZX options has resolved all systems issues with the Bats BZX options platform. All stuck orders have been cancelled Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gm4WiA) Further company coverage: