BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Synopsys Inc
* Synopsys Inc- Entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with several lenders
* Synopsys Inc says to increasing size of senior unsecured revolving credit facility from $500 million to $650 million-SEC filing
* Synopsys Inc says credit agreement extends termination date of revolving credit facility from May 19, 2020 to November 28, 2021
* Synopsys Inc- Agreement provides $650 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility and a $150 million senior unsecured term loan facility Source text: [bit.ly/2glYok7] Further company coverage:
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.