* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Kellogg Co
* On Nov 25, Kellogg Funding Co LLC entered second amendment to its previously disclosed receivables purchase agreement dated July 13, 2016
* On Nov 25, 2016, ING Luxembourg S.A. was added as an additional purchaser to receivables purchase agreement pursuant to a joinder agreement
* Joinder agreement increases maximum amount of uncollected short-term trade accounts receivable purchasers may purchase at any time to $600 million
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.