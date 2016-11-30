Nov 30 Kellogg Co

* On Nov 25, Kellogg Funding Co LLC entered second amendment to its previously disclosed receivables purchase agreement dated July 13, 2016

* On Nov 25, 2016, ING Luxembourg S.A. was added as an additional purchaser to receivables purchase agreement pursuant to a joinder agreement

* Joinder agreement increases maximum amount of uncollected short-term trade accounts receivable purchasers may purchase at any time to $600 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: