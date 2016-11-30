BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 Invacare Corp
* Invacare says entered into fourth amendment to Amended and Restated Revolving Credit and Security Agreement
* Invacare says credit agreement amendment provides for extension of maturity date of facilities provided under agreement from Jan 16, 2018 to Jan 16, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.