Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* S&P - Connecticut outlook revised to negative from stable on likelihood of growth in fixed costs, hampered budget flexibility

* S&P on Connecticut - outlook reflects projected fixed costs as percent of budget could rise to seriously impede ability to maintain structural balance in periods of national growth

* S&P on Connecticut - view state's high income level as key credit strength, with per capita income at 140% of that of nation in 2015, best in the U.S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2g8nf7S)