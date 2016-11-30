BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Credit Suisse has frozen dozens of accounts as it tries to determine if U.S. Clients are hiding money from IRS- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2gWzJnf
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.