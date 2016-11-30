BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Nov 30 General Electric Co
* White House pushing Cuba on deals for GE, Google- WSJ, citing sources
* Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and Pearl Seas Cruises are also expected to announce deals to start service to Cuba-WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2gWCyo7
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.